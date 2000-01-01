Sin

by Randy Harp

Sin! We know it is all around us but it is not a subject most people, including myself, enjoy talking about. When I first mentioned to the team here at the Tribune my idea to devote an entire issue to the topic of sin, there was hesitation. I wrestled with the idea for a few months. So much can be said on the topic, but what would be most beneficial to our Fellowship and the readers of the magazine? I am thankful for our contributors this month. Kevin Carson provides a solid theological approach to the topic and we included an edited sermon by Mark Milioni. Phil and Josie Cunningham share an extremely transparent account of their personal battles as a result of Phil’s sin while pastoring a BBF church in California.

By the time you read this, our strongest push for the Annual Tribune Offering will be behind us. This does not mean we no longer need your financial support. At the Fellowship meeting in Tyler last month, I presented my strongest case for why pastors need the Fellowship and why the Fellowship needs the Tribune. The Baptist Bible Tribune is the only magazine solely devoted to sharing what God is doing in and through the churches of the BBFI, what God is doing in and through BBFI missionaries serving all around the world, what God is doing in and through our educational institutions, and what God is doing with the church planting efforts. But it is much more than a source of information. The Tribune also seeks to inspire and challenge ministry leaders and church members. One of our most rewarding goals is to complement the pulpits of BBFI churches. I love to hear the many ways pastors use the Tribune in their churches.

Pastors and ministry leaders, I also want to remind you of the upcoming BBFI Coaching Network launching this month. This is a great opportunity to take the next step in your personal and professional leadership. Last month’s Tribune highlighted several benefits of being part of a coaching network. (If you missed that issue, it is available online and via our BBFI mobile app.) One of my core beliefs is that growing churches are led by growing leaders. I have learned this from personal experience. All registrations for this session must be in by March 15. See page 24 or visit www.bbficoaching.org for more information.

As always, thank you for allowing me to serve Christ as I serve you.