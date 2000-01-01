Presentation is paramount

by John Gross

As a church planter, you need to consider your appearance, attitude, countenance, and the spirit of your message when delivering it. The following four elements of preparation will determine the outcome of your message.

Prayer: This is not the congenial prayer you give just before you begin your message. This prayer is for direction of purpose. Why are you giving this message? This is a prayer of subject matter. This is a prayer to help you contextualize and exegete the text from which you are about to speak. This is a prayer for passion for your subject.

Power: This is an anointing of power from the Holy Spirit — a power that exhibits the presence of God in the individual life. This allows people to say they have been with God when they leave the service. We are talking about an unction and power only God can give to the planter as he presents the message.

Presence: You must be there! You must be present in your countenance and expression. Your eyes are wide open; your shoulders are leaning forward; you’re standing on the tips of your toes. You show you are glad to be there, you are present in the moment, and you have come to present the most important message in the entire world.

Presentation: Without a doubt, the church planter’s most important tool is his presentation from the pulpit on Sunday morning. Nothing is more important for reaching people and for bringing them back than the manner in which you are prepared, received, and perceived in the pulpit. The presentation of your message must be preceded in prayer, anointed in power, and have a presence of urgency.