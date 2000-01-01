Involving every member in missions

GLOBAL PARTNERS — May 2017

Missionaries encounter many interesting obstacles as they serve on the mission field. They face the largest task ever — to reach the world. They face the strongest enemy — Satan himself. However, they carry the most important message — the Gospel of Jesus Christ. As they go, we must do our best to send them. We should either go to the foreign field or help send others to the foreign field.

In the book of Philippians, followers of Christ are commanded to get involved in sending and supporting our missionaries. This means all members of every church should be involved. You see, when church members personally get involved in missions, God uses them in ways they could never have imagined.

Every church member should participate in world missions – Philippians 1:5

We should demonstrate care for our missionaries – Philippians 1:7-9

Praying on behalf of our missionaries is a necessity – Philippians 1:19

We should communicate with our missionaries – Philippians 2:17-18

We must support them financially to keep them on the field – Philippians 4:10, 14-16

In the late 1700s, William Carey, considered to be the father of modern missions, was beginning a new mission movement. He spent 40 years in India proclaiming Christ to the Hindus and pioneering many of the methods missionaries use today.

None of Carey’s accomplishments would have been possible without the help of dedicated Christians back home. Andrew Fuller recalled Carey’s request for help when he volunteered for the mission to India:

We saw that there was a gold mine in India, but it was as deep as the center of the earth. I asked, “Who will venture to explore it?” Carey replied, “I will venture to go down, but remember that you must hold the ropes.”

Through the years, supporters firmly held the lifeline that sustained Carey and his family through difficult times of loneliness, defeat, and numerous attacks. The example of these faithful senders challenges us to consider how well we are holding the ropes for our missionaries.

We must all be willing to make sacrifices in reaching the lost. When our people are led to participate in missions, God moves upon their hearts to go, pray, and give.

