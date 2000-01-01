An urgent message

by Jon Konnerup

World missions exists for three main reasons. First, because Christ’s command to go into all the world is clear (Mark 16:15 and restated in Acts 1:8).

Second, God’s Word shows all people need salvation and forgiveness for their sinful nature and rebellion against God. While it is true many have not heard of Jesus or know little about the true God and His will, all men have at least some awareness which points them to God. Sadly, they have either rejected or ignored it.

Because that which may be known of God is manifest in them: for God hath shewed it unto them … so that they are without excuse (Romans 1:19, 20).

The apostle Paul gives a clear path in Romans 10:13-15 on how to make sure the lost hear of Jesus and call upon him for salvation.

The fact that only Jesus can meet everyone’s need for salvation is the third reason for world missions. Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father but by me” (John 14:6). Since there is no other God, no other savior, and no other way of salvation, it is vital churches do all they can to reach people everywhere with the free offer of forgiveness and eternal life to all who receive Christ as personal Savior.

Because of the world’s sins there is an urgency for world missions and the need for more missionaries. Why do we send missionaries to the regions beyond and support them with our prayers and finances? The answer is given in Luke 24:47: “And that repentance and remission of sins should be preached in his name among all nations, beginning at Jerusalem.”