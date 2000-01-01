Q. How can we prepare our children to engage pop media’s cultural values?

by Kevin Carson

A. As the news broke that Disney’s new live-action Beauty and the Beast includes the company’s first-ever portrayal of an openly gay character, many parents, although not necessarily surprised, responded with shock and anger. However, in this age, it should not be a surprise that both the good and bad of culture is increasingly infused in all entertainment, including that made for the youngest audiences.

Parents, please consider this issue first: most entertainment companies are not Christian value-based companies. This LGBTQ inclusion by Disney is just the latest of many places where biblical values are challenged or outright undermined. Regarding LGBTQ inclusion, recently a Disney XD show displayed several gay kisses in a Star vs. the Forces of Evil episode, and Disney writers included a homosexual relationship on the TV show Good Luck Charlie in January 2014 when it revealed Taylor had two moms. However, these are not the only places where Disney, and almost all other entertainment companies, defies biblical values. Some examples include adultery, premarital sex, disobedience to parents, disrespect of parents, use of the supernatural, and total self-indulgent living. None of these behaviors reflect a biblical worldview either. Therefore, our response to our children must be balanced with self-reflection. Do we strive to pay attention to and address all areas of worldview conflict or only those we find particularly disturbing?

So how do you respond as parents?