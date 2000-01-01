Updating by-laws

by Eddie Lyons

As many of you know, we are in the process of updating the BBFI Constitution and By-Laws. A sub-committee was formed during the May 2016 national meeting to examine the current document and present a revised document to the state representatives. This revised document was presented during the September 2016 meeting with the intention to vote to approve in the upcoming February 2017 meeting. From the beginning, the purpose was to clarify and simplify.

Since September, there have been a few suggested amendments submitted to the executive committee. We are anticipating a motion from the floor to amend the proposed by-laws in the following two Articles (note: new content in red italics).

Article VII – Directors …

The Executive Committee shall recommend a Mission Director, Church Planting Director, and Communication Director for indefinite terms of service and these recommendations shall be approved by the State Representatives and the Fellowship. Should it be necessary, the Executive Committee shall be responsible for dismissal of the Mission Director, Church Planting Director, or Communication Director. Concurrently the responsible sub-committee is tasked with providing a recommendation to approve/disapprove the EC decision. They will then submit their recommendations to the State Representatives. The State Representatives may vacate the recommendation/decision of the Executive Committee with a two-thirds vote.

Article VIII – Committees, E. Education Committee, C. Relationship of the BBFI to Educational Institutions, 2. Affiliate institution …

Affiliate institutions – shall be defined as schools which have a stated commitment to the purpose and mission of the BBFI, but do not have a historic relationship with the BBFI, did not originate through the efforts of the early leaders of the BBFI, and may or may not reside within the legal jurisdiction of the United States. The relationship of an affiliate school with the BBFI shall be governed by the most current edition of the approved standing policies of the Education Committee entitled, BAPTIST BIBLE FELLOWSHIP EDUCATION POLICY, at the time of application for affiliate status.

BBFI Communication Director Randy Harp has also properly reformatted this document. This new proposed constitution and by-laws can be found at www.bbfi.org/legal or by contacting Randy Harp at (417) 831-3996.

Some have asked if absentia voting is possible. Since this is a work in progress, it will not be possible. Until we have our meeting in February, nothing is official.

Please continue to keep our Fellowship and our upcoming meeting in your prayers. God is at work in the BBFI and our desire is to continue to be used by Him.