The battle rages on

by Eddie Lyons

Every pastor knows we must meet certain standards to serve in leadership in the local church. The New Testament books of Timothy and Titus describe these qualifications. Living above reproach means we are living a life of righteousness that is seen by others.

One of ministry’s greatest pitfalls is to forget we are still in a battle with sin. People often put pastors into some kind of super-Christian category. It would be great if we no longer dealt with sin in our lives. Unfortunately, that’s not the case. The reality: in this fallen world, the battle rages with evil and sin for all, pastors included. Paul’s candidness is shocking when he writes about his struggle with sin:

“For I delight in the law of God according to the inward man. But I see another law in my members, warring against the law of my mind, and bringing me into captivity to the law of sin which is in my members. O wretched man that I am! Who will deliver me from this body of death? I thank God — through Jesus Christ our Lord!” (Romans 7:22-25)

We must never forget we are all in a battle with sin. Early in ministry, I realized the only way I could teach others was as a fellow pilgrim seeking God’s help to live the truths of scripture. I desperately need personal Bible study and a commitment to prayer. My daily prayers must include “forgive us our sins, as we have forgiven those who sin against us.” I also need friends with whom I can be honest about my struggles. In our Fellowship, we can find trusted friends to walk with us in this area. We want to be a place where “no one stands alone.” As pastors, we can walk in holiness only by the grace of God.