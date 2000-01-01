Stewardship in the BBFI

by Eddie Lyons

Ephesians 5:15-16 touches on stewardship when it says, “See then that you walk circumspectly, not as fools but as wise, redeeming the time, because the days are evil.” “Redeeming the time” suggests making wise and sacred use of every opportunity to do good. Everything we have must be stewarded well.

Among the things we must steward well are the relationships and opportunities the Baptist Bible Fellowship International creates. This network gives expansive opportunities to advance the Gospel together — through the colleges, the Tribune, the Mission Office, and church planting. We reach our greatest potential when we work together.

Every time we meet in our state and national meetings we have opportunity to give and receive. These relationships, if stewarded well, allow for much encouragement and learning.

I once received a call from a pastor serving in the Missouri fellowship. He noticed I had not been attending the meetings. He said a lot of pastors in our state serve in churches with limited staff and often feel alone, and he reminded me I should consider attending meetings — not for what I would get, but for what I could give. His words got to me that day. I had not stewarded my opportunity to serve other pastors. I also needed these pastors to serve me. We all need encouragement and can learn from each other. I began attending the meetings more often and rubbed shoulders with some amazing men. When I sit with bi-vocational pastors and listen to them talk about their work schedules and church responsibilities I am humbled by their commitment and passion for their churches. These men inspire me.

A lot has been accomplished through the BBFI. There are greater things to come if we are good stewards of this Fellowship.