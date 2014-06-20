One of the Best Pieces of Advice I Ever Received

In a life of over 55 years of ministry, one of the greatest lessons I have learned and one of the best pieces of advice I could ever give a church planter would be to just be yourself. Don’t be a copycat. Be you. No one is more vital to your ministry than you. It is you that God has called to do this ministry of church planting.

Do not try to copy another’s success. Don’t try to be something or somebody else. No one can be you except for you. It’s not the way they dress that makes them successful. It’s not the music they play that makes them successful. It’s not the way they put their hands in their pockets, the Levi’s they wear or the shirt and tie. It’s not their delivery, it’s not their method, it’s not their style, but it is them being themselves.

Discover who you are, your strengths, your weaknesses, and your passions. God’s calling on your life is more important than somebody else’s personality or method in your life.

Yes, study the success of others. Explore different approaches and styles, gather information, read and collect as much knowledge and wisdom as you possibly can from others, but be yourself. God has a designed a ministry for your life, for your talents, for your gifts, and for your vision. No one else can perform this vision and mission that God has given you but you.

Apart from integrity and loyalty, one of the greatest characteristics that people follow and admire is authenticity. Someone has well said, “You can fool some of the people some of the time, but you can’t fool all the people all the time.” Another has said, “You can spot a phony a mile away.” Just be you because no one else can.