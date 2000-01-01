Missions

by Randy Harp

If one word summarizes the BBFI more than any other, it is missions. This is true for missionaries, pastors, and church members. This is true for 60-year-old churches as well as church plants. For those who attended Baptist Bible College or Boston Baptist College, it is engrained in the educational requirements. Missions is simply in the DNA of anyone who claims affiliation with our Fellowship. Everywhere I travel representing the Tribune, BBFI missions is always discussed and prioritized.

We try to focus on missions in each Tribune, but a few times a year we set aside an entire issue on the topic. This is one of those issues. Every Christian has a three-fold responsibility regarding missions — to pray, to give, or to go. In these pages, we give personal examples of each and discuss how we can all be more involved.

____________________

As you read this, we are likely just days away from the BBFI National Meeting in Springfield. I love the theme President Milioni has chosen for this meeting — “Together.” Probably what I love about the Fellowship more than anything else is we can accomplish so much more together than we can alone. Over the past year, I have spoken in 20 different churches and in 13 state fellowships. I have seen such a wide variety of methodologies and philosophies of ministry, which I believe is one of our strengths. One thing I’ve learned — we are better together. We are stronger together. We can accomplish more together. We can reach more people together. I pray this will be a unifying meeting — a meeting we will look back on in years to come and celebrate God bringing us all together.

____________________

Once again, thank you to those who have partnered with us for the Tribune’s Annual Offering. We are still not where we need to be, but are finalizing our plans and vision for where we believe God wants us to go. Please continue to pray for us at the BBFI Communication Office.

As always, thank you for allowing me to serve Christ as I serve you. If I can ever be of service to you, please let me know.