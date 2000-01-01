Looking ahead

by Jon Konnerup

If you watch any world newscasts, you have to agree humanity is struggling spiritually. In some countries, people wash themselves in a “holy river” — sincerely believing the water will wash away their sins. Others place their dead on piers of wood for cremation and then sprinkle the ashes in a river — anticipating a sequence of endless reincarnations that will bring hope of enlightenment. It is hard to watch the many faces of despair worship and give sacrifices to lifeless idols or pray five times a day to one who provides no assurance of eternal hope. Burning of incense, clanging of bells (to obtain a spirit’s attention), turning of prayer wheels, sprinkling of holy water, and kissing of shrines all testify to the hopelessness of people without Jesus Christ.

It seems people are more desperate than ever. Having their hope and faith in investments, religion, jobs, and governments, people are reaching out for something or someone who can bring true peace and meaning to their lives.

While our missionaries go, we need to pray for power and boldness upon them. We must continue to give so we can reach people with the love, peace, and light of Jesus Christ. We can’t hold back, give in, or quit now, for this is the time to shine the light brighter than ever before — believing what Jesus said in John 12:46: “I am come as a light into the world, that whosoever believeth on me should not abide in darkness.”

Looking ahead to 2017 brings a renewed commitment to the Great Commission. May we dedicate ourselves and our churches to reaching the unreached, praying for more missionaries, and bringing light and hope to a world in darkness — that light and hope is Jesus Christ!