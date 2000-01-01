Happy New Year

by Randy Harp

Happy New Year! For many, a new year is a fresh start or reboot. It is a time for resolutions and goals. It is a time to reflect on the past year and look ahead to the New Year. I’m encouraged as I see the Tribune’s growth this past year and the growth in my personal walk with Jesus. But it is now time to prepare ourselves for all God has in store for 2017.

Our goal is to continue growing the Communication Office of the BBFI. Lord willing, we will launch the BBFI Coaching Network during the BBFI National Meeting in Tyler, TX, next month. We are also tweaking the Tribune content in an effort to make it more helpful to you and your church. Popular author and BBFI pastor, David Stokes, begins a six-part series called “Originals: The Men Who Made the Baptist Bible Fellowship.” He starts with G. B. Vick. You can also listen to some classic G. B. Vick sermons on the BBFI mobile app. (Scan the QR code at right to download the app.) Another new column is “State Fellowship Spotlight”. It includes a brief history and current structure, leaders, and vision of that state fellowship, along with a few cities in need of new churches. A final tweak is our prayer calendar. We will continue to provide a BBFI prayer calendar, but will also include additional daily ideas to assist you in your private disciplines. These will also be available on our social media outlets.

This issue’s theme is stewardship. We approach it from three very different aspects. BBC graduate and current senior consultant with INJOY Stewardship Solutions, Steve Chittenden, provides great material for churches considering a capital stewardship campaign. Former BBC president, Tribune editor, and BBFI pastor Mike Randall writes on the importance of Fellowship stewardship. I round out the stewardship theme with the principle that stewardship is more than many realize.

I must briefly remind you of the upcoming Annual Tribune Offering that takes place in February. There is really no other way to put it — we need a record-setting offering this year or we will have to consider some significant changes to the print magazine. Please pray now about how God would have you respond.

As always, thank you for allowing me to serve Christ as I serve you.