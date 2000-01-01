Gospel Logistics

by Mike Randall

Former editor of the Baptist Bible Tribune

Gospel work is spiritual warfare. In the New Testament, the work of spreading the Gospel, winning people to Christ, and planting churches, is often described in military terms. Paul identified Jesus Christ as the one who enlists soldiers into the ministry (2 Timothy 2:4). He described his co-worker Timothy as “a good soldier of Jesus Christ” (2 Timothy 2:3). He referred to Timothy’s work as “good warfare” (1 Timothy 1:18). He also called his own missionary outreach “the good fight”.

Charles Spurgeon eloquently outlined six characteristics of this warfare in a sermon titled, “The War of Truth.” First, he said this warfare is not with men, but with Satan and with error, against things we consider in God’s sight to be wrong. Second, we are fighting for men, rather than against them … to bring them to Christ that they might be saved and have a home in heaven. Third, it is righteous warfare, for God and what is right, against Satan and what is evil. Fourth, it is a war of greatest importance; for the souls of men and women to deliver them from the wrath to come. Fifth, it is a war against powerful foes; the errors of men … polite infidelity … an infidel spirit … lethargy and coldness among Christians. Sixth, it is a war of perpetual duration. This war will continue until the end of the age and Christ comes again. (Charles Spurgeon, The New Park Street Pulpit, Volume 3, London: Banner of Truth Trust, 1964, pp. 41-45.)

In the first century, ministers like Paul, Barnabus, Silas, Timothy, Titus, and others, along with their churches, teamed up as a spiritual army to spread the Gospel. They were so effective that when Paul and Silas were arrested for preaching in Thessalonica, they were accused of turning the world upside down (Acts 17:6). Today, ministers and churches partner through the Baptist Bible Fellowship International to wage spiritual warfare for the spread of the Gospel.

LOGISTICS ARE ESSENTIAL TO GOSPEL WORK

Military logistics involves procuring, maintaining, and transporting the necessary personnel, supplies, and equipment. So Gospel logistics must recruit pastors, missionaries, and Christian leaders, and be involved in their training, their supplies, and their welfare. Gospel logistics begins with the local church, where soldiers sense a call from our supreme commander, the Lord Jesus Christ. It continues with our Bible colleges in Springfield, MO, and Boston, MA, where future pastors, missionaries, and Christian leaders are trained. These schools teach basic and advanced Bible courses, sound doctrine, and practical skills such as writing, speaking, organizing, planning, handling money, and use of technology. Students also absorb spiritual influences through participation in chapel services, prayer groups, outreach teams, sports, and student/faculty interaction. Academic accreditation by national and regional bodies provides graduates with recognition of their credits and credentials throughout the United States and the world. Training soldiers for the battle is essential if we are to win our spiritual warfare. Student tuition and fees, along with institutional enterprise, cover a little more than half the cost of this training. The rest comes from individuals and local churches. Be sure to visit these schools’ websites at www.gobbc.edu and www.boston.edu for more information about how you can help.

Gospel logistics involves the BBFI Mission Office in Springfield, MO, too, which offers a plethora of support services to both missionaries and local churches. A vital service is the processing of funds from over 4,000 churches for nearly 800 missionaries in 84 countries of the world each month. More than $38 million per year is processed by this center with 100 percent of the funds given to support a missionary actually going into that missionary’s account. The office also provides letters of verification and records to foreign governments for missionaries, powers of attorney, loans, package delivery services, retreats, forums, and other gatherings for instruction, encouragement, and inspiration, security education, international medical insurance, specialized care for missionary children and teens, mission trip assistance, and more. The Mission Office mission is to serve missionaries and their churches as they fulfill the Great Commission. It costs the Mission Office about $4.50 per missionary per month to provide all these services. The office itself is funded by voluntary gifts from the churches it serves. To learn more, visit www.bbfimissions.com.

Procuring, training, equipping, supplying, and sending spiritual soldiers requires another logistic — communication. For the BBFI, this is supplied by the Communication Office. The main vehicle for BBFI communication is the monthly printed publication, the Baptist Bible Tribune, and an online edition at www.tribune.org. Beyond the Tribune, the Communication Office maintains a central hub at www.bbfi.org, social media sites (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Vimeo), various podcasts, videos, audio clips, blogs, and the BBFI mobile app. All of these outlets inform churches, individual Christians, missionaries, pastors, and those in training about what is happening in our common battles and struggles. This communication logistic celebrates our victories and consoles our losses. It encourages, teaches, motivates, and inspires us. It is another essential Gospel logistic. It is funded partially through subscriptions and advertising, but like the other BBFI entities, gifts from individuals and churches are the main source of funding.

HOW TO KEEP OUR GOSPEL LOGISTICS STRONG

It is easy for an army to take its supply lines for granted while their focus is on the battle and attacking the enemy. Those maintaining the supply lines aren’t usually considered heroes or promoted to high positions. The logistics jobs are mainly behind the scenes and out of the limelight. The general population is interested in whether the army is gaining ground and winning battles, not logistics. However, when the forces outrun their supply line or it has been cut off, soon the troops suffer, complain, and experience defeat because they are without food, equipment, ammunition, material, and communication. General Douglas MacArthur once said, “Nine times out of ten, an army has been destroyed because its supply lines have been severed.”

In the spiritual warfare conducted by our pastors, churches, missionaries, and Christian workers, we cannot forget the essential elements of Gospel logistics. We need to make our Bible colleges, Mission Office, and Tribune strong. They need support as much as the soldiers. We do this by consistently praying for those leading and serving in these enterprises. We do this by putting these entities in our church budgets and sending an offering to each of them every month. We do this by providing individual gifts to make sure they succeed. We must support those who support our spiritual soldiers. By doing so, we ensure our troops have all they need to face the conflict, engage the enemy, and win the battle.