Don’t you love it when a plan comes together?

By Kim Beckham

Pastor | Central Baptist Church | Tyler, TX

What a thrill to see plans made in 2015 actually come to pass in 2016!

In a staff meeting nearing the end of 2015, our team at Central decided we did not just want to have church; we wanted to be the church. Our goal: to win 100 people to Christ and see them follow their Lord in baptism during 2016.

This increase would not come about just because we wished for it. We had to take steps to make it a reality — making some changes and taking new actions. First, we evaluated our current position — in 2015 we baptized 35 people. Second, we decided to make our commitment public. By doing so, it would make it hard to back away from the goal. So we shared the goal with the Central family in early January. We called it Vision Sunday, and along with other goals for the congregation, we told our church we were committing to 100 baptisms in 2016. There was no backing out now — it was do it or look foolish. Third, we created plans to increase our baptisms, which included: talking about baptism more, making a real effort to follow up on new converts, and creating a special day to highlight the baptism experience.

We reached our goal! But that’s not the most exciting part, rather it’s what has been done for the spirit of our church. People have been praying for loved ones and friends. They have invited work associates and friends to church. Neighbors are being saved. Revival in the truest sense has come to Central Baptist Church.

A highlight of the year was our outdoor baptism, or what we called Washed Sunday. We purchased two large tanks and mounted them on platforms on our church campus. We bought special t-shirts with the word Washed on them for everyone to wear. Immediately after church, we gathered outdoors for our baptism service. When the day was done, we had baptized 37 people. This sent our people into overdrive.

The enthusiasm for reaching people has not waned since that Sunday. The last Sunday in November, we baptized another eight people. We have reached people for Christ almost every Sunday.

I am amazed and humbled by what God is doing in addition to the baptisms. Families are joining almost every Sunday. We are even reaching people for Christ in our Membership 101 classes as they inquire about our church. In most cases, these people have attended services without responding to the invitation. But in this small-group setting, they feel freedom to become believers in Christ. I give God all the glory.

I believe God is looking for churches that will take the Great Commission seriously and let Him give the increase. Evangelism has become the focus of our members as they have embraced our mission statement: Central is about others. When it’s not about me, others can know him.

Let me encourage you as a church — set a goal for 2017 and become active on purpose. Make a plan to accomplish that purpose and get ready to be amazed at what God can do. I remind our people every week that it’s not just about getting people into the baptismal pool — it’s about people’s lives being transformed by the power of Christ. Baptisms are only important because they are the first step of obedience for the newly saved child of God.

We want to reach more people for Christ and I know you do too. If your goal is to bring more people to Christ, then all of heaven will line up to assist you. When you come to the end of 2017 you’ll be saying with me, “Don‘t you love it when a plan comes together?”