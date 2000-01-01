An urgent message

by Jon Konnerup

Humanity faces two problems in the world — sin and death. Paul tells us in 1 Corinthians 15:1-8, that what happened on the day we call Easter is the answer to both problems.

The crucifixion of Jesus Christ is God’s answer to the sin problem. His death paid the price for the sins of the world. While the thought of death is never pleasant, some people allow fear or denial of the inevitable to oppress them. With the world’s confusion about what happens after death, it is not uncommon for them to view the deaths of humans and animals on the same plane — final. Scripture reveals a vast difference. The difference does not lie in what is believed about death, but instead in what one believes about Jesus Christ. If he had stayed in the grave when he died, then his death would be no different than that of an animal. The difference is he came back from death’s grave and promises eternal life to those who believe in him.

Christ’s resurrection is God’s resolution to the death problem. He rose again to conquer death and give us hope of eternal life in him. The day Christ triumphed over the grave, death died and its sting was removed, giving us this unique distinctive —because he lives, we shall live also. Few events have been debated more than the resurrection of Christ. For centuries, men have tried to explain away this miracle hoping to remove the heart of what we believe. However, the Scriptures are clear, it is true. First Corinthians 15:14 says, “And if Christ be not risen, then is our preaching vain, and your faith is also vain.” The good news is Christ is risen indeed!